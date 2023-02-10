In local soccer Thursday night, the Hawks of Our Lady of the Hills could not come up with the offense needed to get past the Geneva School of Boerne Eagles.
OLH was defeated by a final score of 3-0. The game took place in the third round of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division 3, District 4 Tournament. By virtue of the defeat, the OLH soccer season has come to an end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.