Hawk Jake Mein (13) for the Hawks drives the ball up court on a fast break against Bracken Christian earlier this past season. For his efforts this winter, Mein was named First-Team All District as a player and an Academic All-State as a student.
Our Lady of the Hills has announced their basketball and soccer student-athletes who have captured all-district honors for the past winter season.
In basketball, Jake Mein was First-Team All District at the guard position as well as an Academic All-State performer in the classroom. Fellow guards Faviel Rodelo and Tania Angel were named as honorable mentions.
