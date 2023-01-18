In boys hoops action, Our Lady of the Hills lost emphatically to San Antonio Concordia at home Tuesday night, 60-17.
Jake Mein accounted for 11 of OLH's 17 points on the night. After three periods of play, the Hawks collectively had posted just six total points.
