1-24-23 OLH vs Hallettsville Sacred Heart GBB89006.jpg

Maya Mein for the Lady Hawks sets up for a shot Tuesday against Hallettsville Sacred Heart.

In girls basketball Tuesday night, Our Lady of the Hills was totally outmatched at home by the Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indianettes.

Sacred Heart had 13 total players dressed for the game compared to just five for the Lady Hawks. Things quickly got out of hand in the first period as the Indianettes built a 31-6 lead after only the first eight minutes of play. By halftime, the visitors were up 47-13.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.