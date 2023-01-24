In girls basketball Tuesday night, Our Lady of the Hills was totally outmatched at home by the Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indianettes.
Sacred Heart had 13 total players dressed for the game compared to just five for the Lady Hawks. Things quickly got out of hand in the first period as the Indianettes built a 31-6 lead after only the first eight minutes of play. By halftime, the visitors were up 47-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.