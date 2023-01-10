It was a long night of soccer for Our Lady of the Hills Monday night at the Kerrville Sports Complex. Their contest with The Atonement Academy Crusaders went beyond two 10-minute overtime periods and into a penalty shootout to determine the winner. OLH eventually lost 7-5
Things got off to a promising start for the Hawks as they took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Already up 1-0 by virtue of a free kick from Edgar Rodelo early in the first half, a direct free kick from Danick Garcia later on propelled the Hawks to a two-goal lead. At intermission, OLH head coach Bishop Wood said his message to the team was to continue to play for one another.
