In boys basketball, Our Lady of the Hills was beaten at home Tuesday night by the Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians, 78-42.
It was a competitive first quarter as OLH trailed 16-13 after the first eight minutes. However, Sacred Heart broke the game open in the second quarter as they outscored the Hawks 28-13. At intermission, OLH found themselves trailing 44-26.
