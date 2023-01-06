Our Lady of the Hills put up a valiant fight at the Kerrville Sports Complex Thursday night in their district opening match.

The OLH soccer team played St. John Paul II of Corpus Christi with only nine players dressed for the game. Despite being shorthanded, the Hawks led 2-1 at intermission. A Cris Angel penalty kick and a free kick by Alex Flores with an assist from Faviel Rodelo accounted for the Hawks scoring plays in the first half.

