The Lady Hawks of Our Lady of the Hills earned its second volleyball win of the season Tuesday. They notched a 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 victory over visiting Winston-San Antonio.
Early on, OLH controlled the tempo of the match and cruised to a 25-13 win of the first set. The Lady Hawks trailed for stretches in the second set, but eventually took a 2-0 lead when they secured a 25-17 win heading into the third set.
