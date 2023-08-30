In local volleyball, Our Lady of the Hills could not keep pace with visiting Faith Academy-Marble Falls on Tuesday night and lost in straight sets, 10-25, 21-25, 7-25.
OLH plans to travel to Concordia High for its next contest on Thursday. Start time for that match is scheduled for 7 p.m.
