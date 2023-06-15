The Harper softball program started its two-day summer softball camp Tuesday morning for incoming fourth through ninth graders. Here were some shots of the girls in action. Bella Dollar gets ready to toss the ball to a fellow camper during Tuesday's session.
Tuesday morning, a total of 16 girls took part in the first day of Harper High School’s two-day softball camp.
The girls ranged in age from incoming fourth graders to incoming high school freshmen. New Ladyhorns head coach Kenny King and assistant coach Gina Lumpkins went over basic fundamentals with the group. Hitting, throwing and catching drills were part of the clinic.
