With 103 total votes, Natalie Wagner of the OLH golf team won the Kerrville Daily Times Player of the Week Poll for the week of April 10-15.
Kaylee Blackledge of the Center Point girls softball team received 10 votes, Braden Stehling and Ernest Alvarez Chedzoy of Tivy boys tennis received nine votes. Jordyn Joy of the Tivy girls softball team received three votes.
