With 96 total votes, Maverick Delgado of the Ingram Tom Moore Warriors boys baseball team won the Kerrville Daily Times Player of the Week Poll for the week of March 13-18.
Kyra Wheatfall of the Tivy girls softball team received 21 votes. Kale Lackey of the Tivy boys baseball team received 14 votes. Destiny Johnson of Center Point girls softball tallied 13 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.