With five total votes, Mason Carlile of the Tivy boys basketball team won the Kerrville Daily Times Player of the Week Poll for the week of Feb. 6-11.
Talli Millican of the Harper Ladyhorns basketball team received four votes. Stella Hendricks of Tivy girls soccer received three votes. Santos Hernandez of the Comfort Bobcats boys basketball team also recorded one vote.
