On Friday, the Harper Longhorns baseball team played in the second day of the three-day Ingram Tournament. A total of six teams are competing in the event. The Longhorns did not have a game scheduled for Thursday’s portion of the tournament.
In Friday’s first contest, the Longhorns Ingram lost to Victoria St. Joseph by a final score of 4-2. Then in the second game later that day, Harper was a 13-3 winner over the San Antonio-East Central junior varsity team. Harper was led offensively in that ballgame by Jackson Davis who tallied six runs batted in.
