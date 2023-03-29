It was a rough night on the road for the Harper Longhorns baseball team Tuesday night. They fell in six innings to the Johnson City Eagles by a final score of 11-1.
Johnson City led 3-0 after three full innings and then outscored Harper 8-1 in the game’s final three innings. Harper collected three hits in the game compared to nine for Johnson City. Starting pitcher Walker Green suffered the loss for the Longhorns.
