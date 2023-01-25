Tuesday night was a good one for the Harper Ladyhorns varsity basketball team. They earned a decisive road win over the San Saba Armadillos, 52-25.
Harper now owns a season record of 19-10 and a district mark of 5-4. Three Ladyhorns reached double figure scoring totals. Talli Millican and Carter Wood each scored 15 points apiece in the win. Emma Strickland added 11 and enjoyed a good all-around game with six rebounds and five assists.
