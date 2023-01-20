On Friday night, the Harper Ladyhorns basketball team improved to 18-10 on the year and 4-4 in district play by virtue of a 66-24 triumph in Johnson City.
Talli Millican enjoyed a big game with 24 points and six assists for Harper. Carter Wood also made her presence felt with a 21-point effort in the win. Emma Strickland and Alli Price reached double figure scoring totals as well with 11 and 10 points respectively.
