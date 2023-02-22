After a pair of playoff wins in the 2A, Region 3-4 tournament bracket, the Harper Ladyhorns basketball team was eliminated from postseason play Tuesday night.
Harper suffered a 56-52 overtime defeat to Mason at Boerne High School. After four periods of play, the score was tied up at 51-51. With four seconds left in regulation, Harper’s Talli Millican was fouled on a three-point shot attempt. Down by three, she stepped to the free throw line and converted on all three foul shots to send the game into overtime. However, Mason outscored Harper 5-1 in the extra period to secure the win.
