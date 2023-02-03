The Harper Ladyhorns girls basketball team notched a 57-52 win in Mason Friday night. Down 35-21 at halftime, the Ladyhorns stormed back in the second half to secure the win.
Emma Strickland performed in a big way with 22 points, six rebounds and three steals. Talli Millican registered 13 points and four assists. Carter Wood also reached double figures in scoring with 10 for Harper.
