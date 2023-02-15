On Monday night, the Harper Ladyhorns basketball team traveled to Boerne-Samuel Champion High School for their 2A, Region 3-4 Bi-District playoff game.
The result was a 50-20 blowout victory over Stockdale. By halftime, Harper amassed a 34-11 advantage on its way to the win. Talli Millican of Harper outscored Stockdale by herself with 21 points on the night. Carter Wood also reached double figures with 16 points of her own.
