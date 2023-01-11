The Ingram Tom Moore Lady Warriors girls basketball team suffered a 48-37 defeat at Brady on Tuesday evening. With the loss, Ingram now stands at 6-18 on the year.
Ingram trailed 23-15 at intermission and could not make up the difference in the second half. Madison McClintock led Ingram offensively with 10 points and Macie Neutze added nine of her own for the Warriors.
