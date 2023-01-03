Lady Warrior freshman Alec Alvarado (10) drives to the basket for a layup against San San West Campus earlier this season. Ingram head coach Jessica Fierro said Alvarado has been a solid contributor to the team in 2022.
A year ago, the Ingram Tom Moore Lady Warriors amassed three wins all season.
Heading into play Friday at the Eden Tournament, the Warriors have already picked up five victories this season. According to second-year Ingram girls head coach Jessica Fierro, she has seen her Warriors club improve in small but encouraging increments since taking over the reins. Fierro explains that the process of rebuilding the Warriors basketball program has taken patience, not only from the coaching staff, but from the players as well.
