Friday night, the Ingram Tom Moore girls basketball team suffered a double digit loss at home against Florence, 31-17
Ingram could not overcome a difficult first quarter which saw them score only a single point through the first eight minutes. Madison McClintock led the Lady Warriors offensively with six point on the night.
