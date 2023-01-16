zKennaNichols.jpg

Lady Warrior Kenna Nichols drives around her Florence defender on the way to the basket.

 tony gallucci

Friday night, the Ingram Tom Moore girls basketball team suffered a double digit loss at home against Florence, 31-17

Ingram could not overcome a difficult first quarter which saw them score only a single point through the first eight minutes. Madison McClintock led the Lady Warriors offensively with six point on the night.

