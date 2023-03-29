On Tuesday, the Center Point Lady Pirates softball team picked up its third consecutive win by virtue of a six-inning 10-0 win in Sonora.
Lady Pirates standout senior pitcher Kaylee Blackledge recorded her fourth no-hitter of the season. Blackledge retired 14 of the 19 batters she faced via the strikeout and yielded just one walk. At the plate, Blackledge went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.