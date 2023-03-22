The Center Point Lady Pirates earned an 8-0 road victory at Goldthwaite on Tuesday. It was their third win in the last four games.
It was another standout pitching effort from senior Kaylee Blackledge. She allowed just two hits and struck out 11 batters in a seven-inning complete game shutout. Offensively, Blackledge went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Grace Geurin and Maria Diaz also had two hits apiece and combined for five runs batted in for the Lady Pirates. Collectively, Center Point totaled 11 hits in the win.
