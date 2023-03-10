On Friday night, the Center Point Lady Pirates softball team picked up their fourth win in five games. They earned a convincing 13-0 victory over the visiting Mason Cowgirls in a five-inning affair.
Center Point’s leadoff batter Kaylee Blackledge got things started with a walk. She stole second base and then advanced to third on a Samantha Castaneda groundout. With one out, Blackledge raced home on a passed ball to score the first run of the game. The Lady Pirates added another run later in the frame on the strength of a successful double steal that scored Grace Geurin and advanced Maria Diaz to second base.
