In girls basketball Monday, the Center Point Lady Pirates lost to Mason at home, 73-19.
Khaley Mendoza and Jazmin Gonzales scored six points apiece for the Lady Pirates in defeat. In the first half, Center Point posted 11 points. It was the most points the Pirates have scored in a half of any district game they have played in this season.
