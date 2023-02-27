Pitcher for the Lady Pirates Kaylee Blackledge (00) makes a catch on a pop fly earlier this season in the Ingram Tournament against Cameron Yoe for an out. On Saturday, her grand slam against Flatonia helped lift Center Point to an 11-0 win to close out the Llano Tournament.
On Saturday, the Center Point Lady Pirates softball team wrapped up its three-day competition at the Llano Tournament. By splitting their two games Saturday, Center Point went 2-3 in the tournament.
In their first weekend matchup, Center Point lost 4-3 to the Ladyhorns of Early High. With the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Early scored the winning run in walk-off fashion. Lady Pirates pitcher Kaylee Blackledge surrendered an RBI single with nobody out and two runners aboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.