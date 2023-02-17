Play continued for the Center Point Lady Pirates softball team on Friday. It was their second day of competition at the Ingram Kerr County Classic Tournament. The three-day tournament is being held at the D-BAT Sports Complex in Kerrville.
The Lady Pirates dropped both Thursday games by a wide margin. They lost to C.H. Yoe High Scool 11-1 in the first contest and then 13-3 to Blanco in the next game. In Friday’s first matchup, Center Point got back on track with a 2-1 win over Tivy. In the game later that day, the Lady Pirates lost to San Antonio-Edison 19-8.
