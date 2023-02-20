Over the weekend, the Center Point Lady Pirates softball club finished up the three-day Ingram Kerr County Classic Tournament at the D-BAT Sports Complex in Kerrville.
On Saturday, Center Point lost to Devine 4-2 in the first matchup and then was beaten soundly by Early 21-1 in the second game. Overall, the Lady Pirates went 1-5 in the tournament.
