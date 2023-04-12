Tuesday night, the Center Point Lady Pirates softball team lost at home to Johnson City 6-4. Now 13-12 on the season, Center Point suffered its first loss since March 15.
Center Point trailed 2-0 after three and-a-half innings and then posted three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. In that inning, the Lady Pirates loaded the bases with one out. Sophomore Maria Diaz scored from third on a passed ball for Center Point’s first run. In the next at-bat, fellow sophomore Hannah Batcheller singled to right field to drive in the club’s next run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.