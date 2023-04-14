The Tivy Lady Antlers softball team put an end to their recent struggles with a 12-1 home win in six innings over San Antonio-Wagner Friday night.
Tivy posted a pair of runs in the first inning and three more in the third. After a run by Wagner in the top of the fourth, Tivy continued to produce offensively with three runs in the home half of the frame. They led 8-1 and put the game away with a four-run sixth inning.
