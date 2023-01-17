The Tivy Lady Antlers girls basketball team picked up a 53-18 road win in Smithson Valley Tuesday evening. It was Tivy's third straight win following a Jan. 6 loss at Wagner.

Riley Dill led all scorers with 13 and Solaya Gorham added 11 for the Antlers. Afterward, Tivy head coach Christy Dill said she liked the mindset of her team in the emphatic victory.

