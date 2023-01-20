It was a hard-fought game and the Tivy Lady Antlers girls basketball club earned a 44-37 home victory over New Braunfels-Canyon Friday night. Tivy's win streak now sits at four in a row and their overall season record improves to 17-5.
Tivy controlled the tempo throughout the opening period and led 11-5 after one. This momentum continued in the second as the Lady Antlers led by as many as nine and took a 21-15 edge into the halftime break. After the game, Tivy head coach Christy Dill said she was happy with the consistent effort of her team's defense throughout the evening.
