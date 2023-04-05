It was a difficult night for the Tivy Lady Antlers softball team Tuesday night as they were shut out at home by the visiting New Braunfels Canyon Lady Eagles, 6-0. Tivy now holds an overall record of 12-10 and are placed sixth in Region 4, District 26.
Canyon posted a run in the opening inning followed by three more in the second. A run in the fourth and another in the fifth concluded Canyon’s scoring in the ballgame. All told, Canyon collected nine hits on the evening compared to two for Tivy. Shayla Roth and Nezi’le Chinchilla each recorded a hit for the Lady Antlers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.