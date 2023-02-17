On Friday, the Tivy Lady Antlers softball team completed Day 2 in the first annual Ingram Kerr County Classic Tournament. A total of 18 teams made their way to the D-BAT Sports Complex in Kerrville to take part in the three-day season opening event.
In the first of two games on Thursday, Tivy defeated Edison 4-1. The Lady Antlers followed up that win with a 10-7 triumph over Cameron Yoe later that day. It was a different story on Friday as the Antlers lost two games. The first loss was to Center Point by a final score of 2-1. In the second contest of the day, the Lady Antlers came up short against Devine 3-2.
