After going 3-0 on the first day of the NISD/NEISD Tournament in San Antonio on Friday, the Tivy Lady Antlers varsity volleyball team wrapped up the action with a 1-2 mark on Saturday. Like Friday’s games, each match was played in a best-of-three format.
Tivy came up short against O’Connor High in the first game, 15-25, 26-28. In the next match, the Lady Antlers lost to Warren 18-25, 21-25.
