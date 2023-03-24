Following Tuesday’s 9-3 win at San Antonio Wagner, the Tivy Lady Antlers softball team made it two wins in a row with Friday’s 10-2 home triumph over the Comal Pieper Lady Warriors. Tivy’s district record now stands at 3-3 on the year.
The score was in a scoreless tie in the top of the third, when Tivy starting pitcher Jordyn Joy faced an early jam. There were two runners aboard in scoring position with nobody out. Joy proceeded to retire the next three consecutive batters and got out of the inning without surrendering a run.
