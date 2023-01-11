The Tivy Lady Antlers girls basketball team, now 14-5 on the year, picked up their latest win Tuesday night against the San Antonio Pieper Warriors in a 41-29 final.

Things were evenly played through much of the first half. With 2:20 to go before intermission, the Antlers held a slight 14-13 edge on the scoreboard. From that point, Tivy went on an 8-2 run to close out the quarter.

