The Tivy Lady Antlers basketball team earned its fifth straight win on Tuesday by virtue of a convincing 50-28 home victory over the Seguin Matadors. Their overall season record now stands at 18-5.
The Lady Antlers asserted their dominance early by outscoring the visitors 16-0 in the first period. By halftime, Tivy had extended to a 32-10 lead. Afterward, Tivy head coach Christy Dill said she was very happy with the defensive intensity, particularly in the first half. Dill also mentioned the physical play on the offensive end which allowed Tivy to convert five and-one scoring opportunities on the night.
