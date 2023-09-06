The Kerrville Indians select baseball organization will host a free Fall Baseball Camp for ages 9-14 on Sept. 10, 17 and 24. The camp is prepare players for the 2024 Spring Team tryouts, which are set for Oct. 8.
The Tribe Organization is entering its 23rd baseball season.
