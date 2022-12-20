The Kerrville Daily Times has selected Tivy Antlers player Solaya Gorham (24) as female athlete of the week for the week of Dec. 12-17. On Friday, Gorham led all scorers with 17 points in Tivy's 46-31 road win over New Braunfels-Canyon.
Player of the Week honors will be published each Tuesday in The Times.
