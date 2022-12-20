11-21-22 Tivy vs SA Holmes GBB80068.jpg

Tivy defence swarms the ball as the San Antonio point guard brings the ball upcourt during the Lady Antlers home game Monday. Pictured for Tivy is Solaya Gorham (24), Riley Dill (30) and Desiree Abrigo (12).

The Kerrville Daily Times has selected Tivy Antlers player Solaya Gorham (24) as female athlete of the week for the week of Dec. 12-17. On Friday, Gorham led all scorers with 17 points in Tivy's 46-31 road win over New Braunfels-Canyon.

Player of the Week honors will be published each Tuesday in The Times.

