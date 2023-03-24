The Harper Longhorns baseball team suffered a 5-0 shutout loss to the Johnson City Eagles Friday night.
Johnson City scored three runs in the second inning and added a run in the third and another in the fourth to put away Harper. The Longhorns managed four hits offensively compared to six for the visiting Eagles.
