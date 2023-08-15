The Ingram Tom Moore Lady Warriors volleyball team was in action Saturday and notched a pair of wins in three total games. Each contest followed a best-of-three set format.
After a straight set loss to Needville, 11-25, 19-25, the Lady Warriors defeated Gainesville 25-19, 25-23 and Skidmore 25-17, 26-24.
