Ingram coach Duane Kroeker knew heading into Friday night’s game against Junction that his team could be special. The Warriors proved it with a 38-12 win over host Junction. Senior quarterback Tim Leatheman, who is playing multiple positions for the Warriors this season, scored on two long runs. Senior Kam Carrington scored on an interception return to lead the defensive effort. “We played really well defensively,"Kroeker said via phone after the game. “We expected a battle.” Last season, Junction was able to eke a close win over the Warriors, but this year Ingram used a big third quarter to break the game open. 

2020 Ingram Football Schedule

Date Opponent Result Link to game story Photo Gallery
Aug. 28 @Junction, 7:30 p.m. Win, 38-12
Sept. 4 Johnson City, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 Harper, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 @Center Point, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. McCamey, TBD site, TBD time
Oct. 2 BYE
Oct. 9 @Sonora, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 @Bangs, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 Ballinger, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 @Brady, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 Grape Creek, 7 p.m.

