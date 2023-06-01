Last week, it was announced that Ingram Tom Moore Warriors starting pitcher Maverick Delgado earned District 5 Co-Pitcher of the Year honors in Conference 3A, Region 1. Delgado shared the honor with Isaiah Mancha of Blanco.
Another Warrior baseball player, Ruger Reeves, was named district co-Newcomer of the Year. Reeves split the award with Brooks Davis of Comfort and Matthew Rodriguez of Blanco.
