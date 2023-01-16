In boys basketball Friday evening, the Ingram Tom Moore Warriors protected their home court with a 62-52 win over visiting Florence.

After the first quarter, things were all tied up at 14-14. Ingram then pulled out ahead and took a 29-24 lead into the halftime break. The Warriors outscored Florence 33-28 in the second half to secure the win. 

