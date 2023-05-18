On Saturday, May 20, the Ingram Little League plans to host a Barbeque and Crawfish Bowl Fundraiser.
Proceeds of the fundraiser will go to the replacement of the current little league building, a structure that is over 30 years old. Internet provider Hill Country Telephone Cooperative has already jump started the fundraising efforts with a $25,000 donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.