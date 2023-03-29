The Ingram Tom Moore baseball team earned a 12-0 road victory over the Comfort Bobcats on Wednesday evening. The ballgame was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed due to a rain out. Ingram needed just five innings to put away the Bobcats.
Ingram put together a three run inning in the opening frame. In the third inning, a big blow came off the bat of Jayden Perez, who was batting in the No. 6 position in the Ingram lineup. Perez hit his first varsity home run which also happened to be a grand slam. The homer allowed the Warriors to extend to a 7-0 lead.
