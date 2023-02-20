Over the weekend, the Ingram Tom Moore Lady Warriors softball team wrapped up the three-day Ingram Kerr County Classic Tournament at the D-BAT Sports Complex in Kerrville.
On Saturday, Ingram lost to Sonora 10-8 in the first game and then defeated Medina 12-10 in the second game. Overall, the Lady Warriors went 4-2 in the three-day tournament. A total of 18 teams participated in the softball tournament.
